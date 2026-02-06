Georgia lawmakers discuss bill that would create a domestic violence registry

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers are discussing a new bill at the State Capitol that would create a domestic violence registry.

State Representative Leesa Hagan says with the use of dating apps, people can’t be sure who they’re meeting and the new law would help people stay safe.

“If we can’t be safe in our homes and in our very close relationships, that’s a problem,” said Hagan.

The registry would be maintained by the GBI, and would be similar to the state’s current sex offender registry.

A person would be included after their second domestic violence conviction.