Georgia lawmakers consider funding for foster care scholarship program

ATLANTA — Georgia’s foster care scholarship program could soon receive funding aimed at helping students pursue higher education after aging out of the foster care system.

The scholarship program was created by the legislature last year, but Governor Brian Kemp is now asking lawmakers to allocate $2.5 million to fund it. If approved, the Georgia Student Finance Commission would administer the program.

Commission President Chris Green says the funding could make a significant difference for students leaving foster care who want to continue their education.

“This is to support students from the foster care system who are going to pursue post-secondary after high school,” Green said.

Under the law, students could receive up to $30,000 each after other financial aid is applied. The money would be used to cover tuition, fees and books at Georgia’s public colleges and universities.

Green says the scholarship is designed to work alongside existing financial aid programs.

“Our first goal will be to make sure these students have help claiming any aid they are eligible for, and then to have this new state program also there to support them is just a game changer for students,” Green said.

Each year, hundreds of young people age out of Georgia’s foster care system. If lawmakers approve the funding request, Green says the goal is to begin awarding scholarships as early as next school year.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.