Georgia lawmakers approve bill aimed to improve response to cardiac emergencies

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers have given final approval to a bill aimed at improving response times during cardiac emergencies.

The new legislation requires location mapping of life-saving automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, in order for 911 operators to direct callers to the devices during an emergency.

The measure is in honor of Mason Sells, a 20-year-old Mercer University student who died after collapsing during a soccer match. His father, Scott, said while nothing can bring his son back, he believes his son would be happy to see the bill get approved.

“I think he would be very proud,” Scott said. “He’d certainly be sad for his mama, but he would be very proud.”

The bill currently awaits Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s signature.

According to the American Heart Association, cardiac arrest occurs when an electrical problem in the heart causes an irregular heartbeat which disrupts blood flow to the brain, lungs and other organs. More than 350,000 people suffer cardiac arrest away from a hospital in the United States every year. About 90% of them tragically die, the American Heart Association says.

The Red Cross has previously encouraged Georgians to learn about CPR and AED awareness.