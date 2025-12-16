Georgia lawmaker reviving three pieces of legislation touting women’s equality

FULTON COUNTY, GA — The Fulton County Board of Commissioners this week reconsiders three rejected resolutions aimed at supporting local women. Commissioner Dana Barrett says they address systemic inequities, healthcare access, and affirm reproductive rights.

But four no votes greeted each of the resolutions from Commissioner Barrett. One hoped to establish a Women’s Commission to probe and address discrimination and another one would have been a million-dollar grant proposal at no cost to taxpayers for a “Healthy Women, Healthy Families” program.

“The majority of their constituents want this, not only Democrats but Republicans as well” remarked Barrett. “These are just, women-centric items that really should not be controversial at all.”

Barrett believes the third resolution condemning the gutting of abortion rights seemed to get lumped in and torpedo everything else.

However, Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rachman insists the resolutions are pointless.

“What I will not fight for, is someone using this platform because they can to campaign” Abdur-Rachman said.

Barrett urges voters to come speak in support of the resolutions at this Wednesday’s meeting.