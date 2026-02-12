Georgia lawmaker proposes pilot program for high-speed security drones at schools

ATLANTA — A new proposal under the Gold Dome would potentially launch a pilot program to deploy high-speed, crime-fighting drones over four Georgia schools.

State Rep. Matt Dubnik says the program would be funded through the amended state budget currently under consideration in the Georgia Senate.

Dubnik says the drones are capable of flying more than 100 miles per hour and could be used to respond quickly to threats on campus. He says the devices can shoot pepper balls or even ram a suspect to neutralize a threat at a state school.

Supporters argue the technology could provide a faster response in emergencies, particularly in large school buildings or sprawling campuses where law enforcement response times may vary.

The proposal is part of the ongoing discussions at the Capitol over school safety funding and security enhancements.