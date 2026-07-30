Georgia lawmaker pleads guilty to pandemic unemployment fraud

ATLANTA — A third Georgia state representative has pleaded guilty to pandemic unemployment fraud.

Federal prosecutors say Sharon Henderson fraudulently obtained more than $17,000 in unemployment benefits while running for office.

Prosecutors say Henderson lied to obtain money from programs intended to help people who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. They say she claimed Henry County Schools was her employer, even though she had not worked for the school district for nearly two years.

Henderson is scheduled to be sentenced in November.