Georgia lawmaker files Title IX complaint against Pope High School over girls’ basketball policy

COBB COUNTY, GA — A Georgia state representative has filed a federal gender discrimination complaint against Pope High School in Cobb County, alleging that female athletes are being treated unfairly compared to their male peers.

Rep. John Carson of Marietta says boys at the school are allowed to be on the roster of more than one sports team at a time, while girls are not. He specifically called out the girls’ varsity basketball program, claiming the restriction amounts to “inequitable treatment.”

Carson’s office has submitted a Title IX complaint to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, asking federal officials to investigate. Title IX is a federal law that prohibits discrimination based on gender in educational programs or activities that receive federal funding.

Carson argues that what’s permitted for boys’ sports teams should also apply to girls’ teams.

In response, the Cobb County School Board noted that it is standard practice across the district for both boys and girls to finish one sports season before joining another. Officials did not comment on the specifics of Carson’s complaint but said the practice is intended to ensure athletes can fully commit to their teams.

The complaint claims gender-based discrimination by Pope High School’s girls’ basketball coach and administration. Federal officials will now decide whether to launch a formal investigation.

WSB’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story