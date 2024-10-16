Georgia judges tackle election board’s controversial rules as election nears

ATLANTA — A Fulton County judge has blocked a State Election Board rule that required ballots to be hand-counted at every polling place in Georgia.

The legal decision is part of a series of ongoing lawsuits related to new election rules, with early voting already underway.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray has been following the legal developments closely.

The flurry of last-second election rule changes over the past few months has led to multiple lawsuits, and now several judges are ruling on these issues.

“We’re kinda playing whack-a-mole here across the state with various rules that are popping up,” said Chris Anulewicz, an attorney involved in the case.

One lawsuit, brought forward by a former Republican state senator, challenges the Election Board’s authority to issue seven controversial new election rules.

“Here three members of the state election board, kind of like Napoleon, put a crown on their head and said we are the emperors of elections. No, that is not the way our system of government works,” Anulewicz commented said.

“The General Assembly can’t foresee every particular circumstance in a changing environment. That’s why we have executive branch agencies to start with because they are the subject matter experts,” attorney Brad Carver said.

On Tuesday evening, Judge Robert McBurney blocked the rule requiring hand-counting of ballots at every polling place until at least after the upcoming election.

In his order, McBurney noted, “Memories of Jan. 6 have not faded away, regardless of one’s view of that date’s fame or infamy. Anything that adds uncertainty and disorder to the electoral process disserves the public.”

Judge Thomas Cox expressed skepticism of the hand-counting rule.

“Requiring poll workers to hand count before ballots are secured and sent to an official tabulating center institutes a chain of custody situation I wouldn’t allow in this courtroom,” Cox said.

As a result of McBurney’s decision, the hand-counting rule is blocked for the current election.

Cox’s ruling on other Election Board decisions is still pending.