Georgia joins nationwide operation targeting wanted sex offenders

ATLANTA — Georgia is among more than 20 states participating in a nationwide operation aimed at locating and arresting wanted sex offenders.

Operation Adam’s Watch resulted in the arrests of more than 300 fugitives wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, sex assault or other sex crimes, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The multi-week operation recognizes the 20th anniversary of the Adam Walsh Act, which changed how the nation deals with crimes against children following the abduction and murder of Adam Walsh.

The U.S. Marshals Service said the Georgia arrests include Steven Creech, DeHaan Graves, Antonio Cervantes and Earnest Simpson.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.