Georgia joins multi-state effort to preserve access to license plate readers

ATLANTA — Georgia has joined almost 20 other states in an effort to preserve access to automatic license plate readers for local and state governments.

In a brief filed with a federal appeals court in Atlanta, the states describe the technology as an effective way to track down criminals and say losing access could hurt future crime-fighting efforts.

The brief was filed in connection with a legal challenge to the technology out of Florida.

The filing also notes that Georgia has a law protecting citizens’ privacy from the use of license plate readers.