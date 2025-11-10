Local

Georgia to issue partial SNAP payments as shutdown delays full benefits

By WSB Radio News Staff
SNAP benefits are again on hold at the U.S. Supreme Court is set to review whether the Trump administration can withhold funds.
SNAP benefits US (Source: WSBTV)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — More than a million Georgians who rely on federal food assistance will soon receive partial payments as the government shutdown continues to delay full funding.

The Georgia Department of Human Services announced a new directive saying SNAP beneficiaries will receive 65% of their normal monthly payments due to federal restrictions linked to the shutdown.

According to the agency, recipients who have already missed a payment should receive their partial funds by Tuesday, while all others will receive theirs on their regularly scheduled distribution dates.

The change follows a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that paused the full distribution of SNAP benefits nationwide until a lower court rules on the matter.

State officials say the move aims to provide some immediate relief as Congress continues working toward a deal to end the government shutdown.

Anyone with questions about their benefits is urged to contact the Department of Human Services or visit its official website for more information.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.

