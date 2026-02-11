Georgia house passes NIL bill requiring student-athlete contracts to expire at graduation

ATLANTA — The Georgia House has unanimously approved legislation addressing name, image and likeness agreements for student-athletes.

The bill would require NIL contracts to expire once a student graduates, preventing agreements from extending beyond a player’s time in school.

Bill sponsor State Representative Brent Cox says the measure creates important guardrails to help protect student-athletes.

Former Atlanta Falcons player and current state representative Dewey McClain says its a good thing high school students can benefit from these opportunities.

“Once they become a college athlete, they should be able to make another decision,” said McClain.

The proposal now moves to the Georgia State Senate for consideration.