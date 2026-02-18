Georgia House passes bill on data center utility costs

ATLANTA — The Georgia House has advanced its first bill addressing the cost of data centers as they relate to utility customers.

Estimates show there are well over 100 data centers in Georgia, with dozens more proposed or under construction. State Rep. Brad Thomas says additional growth is expected.

“That growth can be really good for our state, but only if it’s managed responsibly,” Thomas said.

Thomas sponsored the bill, which states that utility rates cannot increase simply because data center construction costs or energy demand rises. Under the measure, any cost overruns tied to new data center contracts would be placed on the data centers.

“Data centers will pay their own way, period,” Thomas said.

Thomas said the legislation applies only to new contracts going forward and does not affect existing agreements.

“These requirements apply to only new contracts going forward, existing contracts and agreements are not affected and the PSC has given clear authority to enforce compliance,” he said.

Final rate decisions would still be controlled by the Public Service Commission.

Thomas described the legislation as the beginning of a broader discussion.

“The data center industry is still evolving; if we lock in a rigid definition today we risk unintended consequences of tomorrow,” he said.

Some Democrats say while they support the intent of the bill, they believe it does not go far enough and lacks specificity to fully protect customers.

The measure now heads to the Senate for consideration.