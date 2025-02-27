Local

Georgia House passes bill to allow vertiport construction for air taxis

By WSB Radio News Staff
Electric air taxi (WSB-TV)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — The Georgia House of Representatives has passed a bill permitting the construction of vertiports, specialized landing zones for air taxis, marking a significant step toward the future of urban air mobility.

Republican Representative Todd Jones, the bill’s sponsor, emphasized that air taxis could be operational in Georgia as early as next year. “Each one of these vertiports will basically have the charging capability to quickly charge these air taxis in about 10 minutes,” Jones stated, underscoring the efficiency of the proposed infrastructure.

A company based in Covington is among the national leaders in developing air taxis, and the Georgia House bill aims to turn this innovation into a reality.

The measure now moves to the state Senate for further consideration.

