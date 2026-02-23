Georgia House approves pilot program to expand autism screenings for foster children

ATLANTA — Children in Georgia’s foster care system could soon have more access to screenings for autism under legislation approved by the Georgia House.

Early detection of autism is considered critical to ensuring a child gets the help they need.

Christina Lennon with foster provider Wellroot Family Services says that without an official diagnosis, a child could be labeled as defiant. “Those are labels you really don’t want,” Lennon said.

The legislation creates a five-year pilot program for testing and additional training. Lennon said she believes the program is a good thing, adding, “It’s especially important to see that child.”

The bill now awaits a vote in the Georgia Senate.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.