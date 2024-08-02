Local

Georgia has some of the most polite drivers in the country, according to new study

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Atlanta traffic Thursday evening Georgia Department of Transportation said to expect Moderate-to-heavy traffic is expected throughout the afternoon. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — A new study ranking the states with the most confrontational drivers says that Georgia has some of the most polite drivers in the country.

Forbes Advisor says they surveyed 10,000 licensed drivers nationwide about traffic situations like someone cutting them off on purpose, someone tailgating them, forcing them off the road and more.

After comparing the results, researchers found that Georgia ranked 47th out of all 50 states.

When they compared the results to what they found in 2023, Georgia drivers are actually getting nicer. Last year, Georgia ranked 31st on the list of confrontational drivers.

The only states with more polite drivers than the Peach State were North Dakota, South Dakota and Hawaii.

The top spots with the most confrontational drivers went to California, Missouri and Utah.

You can read the full breakdown of the ratings here.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!