Georgia Gwinnett College nursing students get hands-on maternal care training

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Nursing students at Georgia Gwinnett College now have a new, state-of-the-art tool giving them hands-on experience in maternal and infant care.

The college has introduced “Mama Ann,” a state-of-the-art mannequin that realistically simulates childbirth and potential complications during delivery.

“Her skin is very realistic, they can actually feel the contractions,” said Paula Gordon, interim dean of the School of Health Sciences.

Gordon says the mannequin gives students a safe place to experience scenarios they could face in real life.

“She goes by ‘Mama Ann.’ She’s very realistic, and one of the reasons we wanted to get this new state-of-the-art mannequin is because she can simulate many of the maternal complications during delivery,” Gordon said.

The simulation allows instructors to program complications and monitor how students respond.

“For example, if we decide that we want her to have a hemorrhage, physiologically her vital signs will change based on if she’s bleeding; her heart rate may go up, her blood pressure might drop,” Gordon said.

Gordon says it’s important for students to know what to watch for in pregnant patients and newborns, and to react quickly when problems arise.

“It gives them a safe space to make mistakes, or to take a little longer to recognize things; it gives them a safe space to do that,” she said.

Recent research shows simulation-based training for nurses has resulted in a significant reduction in adverse maternal and neonatal outcomes. Gordon says the new training helps prepare students for real-life situations in the delivery room.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.