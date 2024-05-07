Georgia Gov. Kemp to sign state budget into law, approving teacher raises, retention bonuses

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced he’ll be signing the state budget for fiscal year 2025 into law Tuesday morning.

With Kemp’s approval, the state’s budget will include raises for teachers and state employees, funding for retention and hiring bonuses to and grant funding for a variety of programs and projects.

The new state budget is expected to cost $66.5 billion when it takes effect in July.

As far as raises for teachers and government employees, the budget allocates funding to provide 4% increases, plus a $1,000 bonus for K-12 teachers and other employees of the state government.

Additional allocations include funding to give state Medicaid patients dental coverage.

The bill signing for the state budget will be at the Georgia State Capitol’s North Wing Steps at 9:30 a.m.