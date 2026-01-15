Georgia Gov. Kemp proposes $325M boost for scholarship program

ATLANTA — Georgia’s first needs-based college scholarship program could receive a major infusion of state funding.

Gov. Brian Kemp is asking lawmakers to allocate $325 million to the Georgia Dreams Scholarship Program, which he says has the potential to be life-changing for students.

“Like their peers who have the means to attend college, these students have great dreams of rewarding careers and impactful lives,” Gov. Kemp said.

The scholarship provides eligible students with $3,000 per year, and state officials hope private donations will help supplement the one-time endowment, according to officials.