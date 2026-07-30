Georgia Girl Scouts hit the road to rally support for first specialty license plate

ATLANTA — A delegation of Georgia Girl Scouts is trading in selling cookies for a 250-mile road trip across the state to rally support for Georgia’s first Girl Scout specialty license plate.

The scouts are traveling from Atlanta to Savannah while earning their Car Care badges and promoting the gradient green tag featuring the organization’s iconic Trefoil logo.

The state’s Girl Scout councils need 1,000 pre-orders before Georgia will begin manufacturing the specialty plates for 2027.

Revenue from the tag sales will be split among the councils to help fund youth leadership programs statewide.

If enough pre-orders are received, the Girl Scout specialty license plate could be available in Georgia next year.