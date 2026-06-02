Georgia gas tax suspension set to expire at midnight

ATLANTA — Georgia drivers could soon see higher prices at the pump as Gov. Brian Kemp allows the state’s gas tax suspension to expire at midnight.

The suspension has been in place since late March and has been saving drivers about 33 cents per gallon.

Montrae Waiters with AAA Georgia said the state’s current average gas price is $3.83 per gallon.

“With Governor Kemp lifting the suspension, we’re looking at a 33 cent increase, which could possibly increase that price up to $4.16,” Waiters said.

Waiters said drivers could begin seeing higher prices within a day or two after the suspension expires.

“Once the gas tax suspension expires, Georgia drivers could begin to see higher prices probably within a day or two, but the full market impact is likely to become more visible over the next couple of weeks,” Waiters said.

She said drivers may need to adjust their spending habits as prices increase.

“Driver’s are just going to really have to do something different. Plan ahead when it comes to these top prices and that increase,” Waiters said.

According to AAA, gas prices currently average $3.80 per gallon in Gwinnett County, $3.83 per gallon in Cobb County and $4.00 per gallon in Fulton County. Metro Atlanta’s average price for regular gasoline is $3.88 per gallon.

Waiters said the last time gas prices reached similar levels was in June 2022.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.