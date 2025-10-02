Georgia film industry reacts to president’s threat of 100% movie tariff

ATLANTA — Georgia’s film industry is reacting to President Trump’s threat to impose a 100-percent tariff on all foreign-made films.

Randy Davidson, CEO of Georgia Entertainment, said while labor costs are cheaper overseas, many countries also lure productions away with national incentives.

“The UK has their own incentives, Ireland has their own incentives, Australia has an incentive, and we’re over here the states are fighting among themselves and a federal incentive would be very attractive,” Davidson said.

He noted that Georgia currently offers a 30 percent incentive for productions and argued that a federal incentive on top of that would help the U.S. remain competitive. “If the federal government would lay a 10% incentive on top of that, that would be very helpful,” he said.

Davidson called the idea of a movie tariff “impractical” and “challenging to enforce,” adding that, like other tariffs, the extra costs would ultimately be passed on to customers rather than studios. He painted a picture of how it might look for moviegoers: “Going to buy your movie, there is a board that has films made overseas that are $40, and the films that are made in the U.S. that are $15, because in the end the consumer pays for the tariffs.”

Since the pandemic and last year’s writers and actors strikes, in-state productions in Georgia are down nearly half. Davidson said the focus should be on creating incentives, rather than tariffs, to strengthen the U..S. film industry.

WSB’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story