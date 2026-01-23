Georgia farmers brace for winter weather as power outages are major concerns

ATLANTA — Georgia farmers are gearing up for possible freezing weather this weekend, with long-term power outages a major concern for the state’s agricultural industry.

State Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper says extended outages could have serious consequences for farmers.

“Long-term power outages can result in significant economic loss and serious food safety concerns,” Harper said.

Because of those risks, Harper says the Georgia Department of Agriculture has activated its emergency response team and is coordinating with other state agencies to ensure any outages are addressed.

“Our emergency response teams and other teams here in the department will be coordinating with other state agencies and private industries to ensure any outages are addressed as quickly as possible,” Harper said.

Ice storms are a major concern for Georgia farmers. Harper says his agency is already in emergency response mode ahead of the potential winter weather.

“Here at the department, we’re ramping up our emergency response in preparations for this weekend,” Harper said. “Long-term power outages are a significant concern for our industry, which is why we are getting prepared, if possible, to be able to respond.”

Harper says agriculture department law enforcement and emergency management staff will be deployed alongside the Georgia Forestry Commission’s chainsaw crews to help cut trees and clear roadways as needed.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.