Georgia family advocate group warns of SNAP benefits ending as Doordash looks to assist food banks

ATLANTA — As more than 1.4 million Georgians prepare to lose food stamp or SNAP benefits starting November 1, local food banks are getting help from DoorDash to keep the food moving.

Bagel Rescue here in Atlanta is one of more than 300 organizations that partners with DoorDash for low-cost fees to transport food.

In response to the loss of SNAP benefits, DoorDash says in November they will waive those fees for partner organizations.

Bagel Rescue Founder Erin Stieglitz says, “it will mean that we can put this budget towards something else that’s going to do good in the community”.

She says through their partnership her group has grown and is now able to serve more of metro Atlanta. DoorDash says the effort is meant to bridge the gap and help families.

Another community group and local family advocate, Wellroot Family Services, says about half of the families they assist are enrolled in SNAP and Wellroot President and CEO Allison Ashe says food insecurity can cause families to spiral.

“Economic hardship is one of the major drivers of why children end up in the child welfare system, whether that’s due to economic hardship causing neglect in the family or the stress of economic hardship leading to abuse in the family” Ashe says.

She says they are working to connect people with resources and hosting drives to collect donations of grocery gift cards.

She warns that food insecurity can put a tremendous strain on families and that SNAP is helps to keep families together.