Georgia families, drivers urged to prioritize safety ahead of Halloween

ATLANTA — With Halloween approaching in less than a week, the safety of children, families and everyone around should be the main priority.

Georgia officials are issuing a reminder to make sure that when your children put on their Halloween costumes, they are visible for motorists.

Dr. Maneesha Agarwal is a pediatrician and professor at the Emory University School of Medicine and she says safety begins with awareness.

“This starts with picking out your child’s costume. Ideally, they’re going to pick out something that’s really bright and easy to see,” Dr. Agarwal said.

The most common injury she sees on Halloween is children being hit by a car.

“I also worry about children getting into candies that they shouldn’t. That might be candies that are choking hazards,” she said.

Dr. Agarwal urges drivers to slow down on Halloween, especially neighborhood streets. Over the past three years, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that an annual average of 3,200 Halloween-related injuries were treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments.

Of those, 55% were related to pumpkin carving and 25% were due to falls while putting up or taking down decorations, tripping on costumes, or walking while trick-or-treating, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission officials said.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, 20% of the Halloween-related injuries included lacerations, ingestions and other injuries associated with costumes, pumpkins or decorations, and allergic reactions or rashes.

Dr. Patrick Railey at Primary Care Piedmont, shared road safety tips, urging everyone to be cautious when crossing the street and to use crosswalks where available.

“If you are trick or treating, do not let your children run across roads unsupervised, they are small and a driver might not see them,” said Dr. Railey. “You might even want to put reflective tape on their costumes. If you are driving on Halloween night be sure to slow down and pay attention.

When picking out costumes, Dr. Railey suggests to make sure that your child can see clearly out of any masks that they plan to wear.

Dr. Railey adds to make sure to check labels if you or your child has any food allergies.

“Some ingredients may not be overly obvious,” she said.

Dr. Railey adds young children should always be in the presence of a responsible adult.