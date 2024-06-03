Georgia ex-daycare worker accused of abusing multiple victims under 11 months old

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A 61-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to abuse allegations at a Georgia daycare.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were following allegations of abuse at Childcare Network on University Avenue.

Police arrested Pamela Marie Cook, 61, after an investigation led by the Special Victims Unit.

Officials said they investigated three incidents involving victims under 11 months old. Investigators said they established probable cause for criminal negligence in handling children at the location on University Avenue.

Columbus authorities said the investigation supported criminal charges in two of the three cases.

CPD said Cook quit her job before the investigations were completed.

Last Thursday, she was booked into the Muscogee County Jail on three counts of simple battery.

