GEMA operation center remains in full-level activation due to winter storm

ATLANTA — The state operations center in Georgia remains in a full-level activation on Monday amid freezing cold temperatures.

Georgia Emergency Management Agency Director Josh Lamb says officials are continuing to coordinate the response and the continuing cold temperatures are raising concerns about black ice.

“Stay weather aware and help us by staying off the roads as much as you can,” Lamb said. “Just encourage everybody to stay off the roads but if you must travel, slow down, allow extra time and watch out for bridges and overpasses because they are going to freeze first.”

Last week, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency due to what some officials say could be the most significant ice storm Georgia has seen since 2014.