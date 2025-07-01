Georgia drug trafficking operation shut down, police seize $100K, guns and drugs

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were arrested and several arrest warrants have been issued after a major drug trafficking operation in DeKalb County.

On June 19, the DeKalb County Police Department’s Gang Unit and High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area unit conducted an investigation into a drug trafficking organization that operated in Atlanta and DeKalb County.

Police seized nearly $100,000, four kg of fentanyl, cocaine, meth, marijuana, eight guns, ammunition and drug trafficking tools.

“This operation dealt a serious blow to a dangerous network and undoubtedly saved lives. DKPD remains committed to protecting our communities and keeping deadly drugs off our streets,” DeKalb County police officials said.

Police did not identify the people who were arrested.