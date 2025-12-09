Georgia drops from American Tort Reform Associations ‘Judicial Hellholes’ list

WASHINGTON, DC — Each year, the American Tort Reform Association (ATRA) releases a list of judicial hellholes.

According to the website, the association defines a “judicial hellhole” as “place where judges systematically apply laws and court procedures in an unfair and unbalanced manner, generally against defendants in civil lawsuits.”

For the last several years, Georgia has been on that list, but this year, we are not.

President of the association, Tiger Joyce, says, it’s because of the state’s reforms to protect jobs and families.

While this is good news, Joyce points out, “we do have what we call our watch list because of some cases that we’ve been observing. I think as much as anything to see how the reform efforts play out.”

He says the top three judicial hellholes this year, L.A., New York, and South Carolina.

There are total of eight jurisdictions on this year’s list.