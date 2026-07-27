Georgia drivers among most likely to have $1,000 car payments

A new LendingTree report finds Georgia ranks among the states where $1,000 monthly car payments are most common.

According to the report, nearly 1 in 10 auto loans nationwide have monthly payments of $1,000 or more. Georgia ranks fourth in the nation, behind Texas, Alaska and Wyoming. The report says 12 percent of car loans in Georgia carry monthly payments of at least $1,000.

Rhode Island, Maine and Pennsylvania are the states where $1,000 monthly car payments are least common.

The report also found Generation X, ages 45 to 60, are the age group most likely to have a $1,000 monthly car payment, followed by Baby Boomers, Millennials and Gen Z.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.