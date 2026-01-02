Georgia DOT uses drones to improve safety and traffic response

ATLANTA — Drone pilots across Georgia are playing a growing role in helping the Georgia Department of Transportation keep traffic moving and crews safe.

The Georgia DOT says drones are now being used to provide a bird’s-eye view of traffic accidents, assess storm damage, and monitor construction progress. The technology allows crews to quickly evaluate scenes that may otherwise be difficult or dangerous to access.

Georgia DOT spokeswoman Natalie Dale says drones help reduce risk for workers in the field.

“It’s safer for our crews because our crews matter to us so much and they’re part of the system too,” Dale said.

The DOT’s drone program now includes more than 30 certified pilots who have logged more than 141 hours of flight time over the past year. The agency says those pilots have completed more than 400 missions statewide.

Dale says drones are especially useful for inspecting hard-to-reach areas, including bridges and elevated structures.

“Whether that’s on a bridge, under a bridge, drones are helping us do so much as a department,” she said.

The Georgia DOT says the drone program recorded more than 420 operations in 2025, helping crews respond more efficiently to traffic incidents while keeping workers out of harm’s way.