Georgia DOT suspends lane closures during holiday week

ATLANTA — The Georgia DOT has suspended lane closures, giving drivers a break as officials expect more travelers during the holiday week.

Officials say lane closure suspension includes interstates, major state routes and roads near shopping centers. The lane closure will be in effect through Sunday at 10 p.m.

Highway lane closures will also be in effect next week during the New Year’s travel period, officials add.

The Georgia DOT says commuters can expect the worst traffic on Tuesday between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Lighter traffic is expected on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Last week, the city of Atlanta implemented a moratorium for the holidays.

Officials said there will be no lane, road, or sidewalks closed for construction on any City of Atlanta side streets, local streets, collectors, arterials, sidewalks, or easements from 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 23 until 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 28 unless they were previously approved.

For real-time road conditions and updates, visit the Georgia DOT website or use the 511GA app.