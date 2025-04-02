Georgia DNR warns black bear sightings may increase

Social Circle, GA — The beginning of spring means warmer weather and an increase in outdoor activity. Spring marks the end of hibernation for Georgia’s black bears and a strong desire to search for food.

Georgia experts have issued a warning to residents to be aware of an increase of black bear sightings and tips to avoid potential encounters.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division says many wildlife species will be visible to the public, including Black bears looking for food.

Georgia’s black bear population is estimated at 4,100 statewide, according to the Georgia DNR. Being BearWise means knowing what to do when you see a bear, says the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

“As expected, bears are going to be hungry when they emerge from their wintering locations, and that means getting easy-to-obtain food as soon as possible,” says Adam Hammond, WRD State Bear Biologist. “Don’t let your home become a bear buffet! Become familiar with the BearWise Basics to help keep bears away from homes and businesses, creating a healthier and safer living situation for everyone.”

Here are some helpful tips by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources:

NEVER FEED OR APPROACH BEARS: Feeding bears (intentionally or unintentionally) trains them to approach homes and people for more food. Bears will defend themselves if a person gets too close, so don’t risk your safety and theirs!

SECURE FOOD, GARBAGE AND RECYCLING: Food and food odors attract bears so don’t reward them with easily available food or garbage.

REMOVE BIRD FEEDERS WHEN BEARS ARE ACTIVE: Birdseed and other grains have a high calorie content making them very attractive to bears. The best way to avoid conflicts with bears is to remove feeders during active bear sightings.

NEVER LEAVE PET FOOD OUTDOORS: Feed outdoor pets portion sizes that will be completely eaten during each meal and then remove leftover food and food bowl. Securely store these foods so nothing is available to bears.

CLEAN AND STORE GRILLS: After you use an outdoor grill, clean it thoroughly and make sure that all grease and fat is removed. Store cleaned grills and smokers in a secure area that keeps bears out.

ALERT NEIGHBORS TO BEAR ACTIVITY: Share news with your friends and neighbors about recent bear activity and how to avoid bear conflicts. Bears have adapted to living near people; are you willing to adapt to living near bears?

“Bears that have access to human-provided foods often become dependent upon people, leading to destructive behavior and may lead to the bear’s demise,” Hammond said. “Ensuring your home and community are free of bear attractants, like pet food and bird seed, helps keep bears from remaining in the area and avoiding this cycle.”

BearWise is an education program that offers detailed information about bears in Georgia.

For more information, click here.