Georgia Department of Public Health confirms measles case in unvaccinated person in Fulton County

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health confirms a measles case in an unvaccinated person in Fulton County and that the person had not traveled internationally.

The person may have exposed others between September 2 and 11.

Exposure may have happened at Georgia State University and during soccer games and practices at Inter Atlanta FC.

The risk at the games and practices is low since it was outdoors, but those who were known to be exposed have been contacted.

Measles symptoms appear 7 to 14 days after contact with the virus and typically include high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes. Then a rash of tiny, red spots breaks out that usually starts at the head and spreads to the rest of the body.