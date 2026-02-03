Georgia Department of Education expands fine arts instruction in schools

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Education is expanding fine arts instruction in the state’s schools, adding staffing at the elementary level, and creating new fine arts pathways for high school students.

State officials say Georgia’s creative industries are thriving and they need students prepared for careers in these fields.

“Georgia’s creative industries are thriving, and they need students who are skilled adaptable, and prepared for careers in these fields,” GaDOE Fine Arts Program Manager Jessica Booth said. “When we invest in strong fine arts programs, we’re both nurturing creativity and building pathways into fields like film, audio production, design, and arts education that are vital to our state’s economy.”

The new Fine Arts Advanced Academic Pathway calls for the inclusion of AP, IB, and Cambridge fine arts courses for HOPE Rigor credit.

The Department of Education is also asking lawmakers to increase funding for positions in art, music, and PE at the state’s elementary schools.