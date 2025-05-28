Georgia Department of Driver Services warns of fraudulent text message scam

Have you recently received a text message from a number that claims to be from the “Georgia State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)”?

The text messages allege an upcoming driver’s license suspension due to unpaid fines. It even includes a link for credit card information to pay unpaid tickets.

It’s a national scam and that department doesn’t exist.

The legitimate government organization is the Georgia Department of Driver Services. Georgia DDS Spokeswoman Susan Sports says she’s even received one of these fraudulent texts.

She says don’t click any links and don’t provide any personal information.

Just delete it.