Georgia Democrats propose state-level voting rights act

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Georgia Democrats are proposing a state-level voting rights act.

Gwinnett County State Sen. Nikki Merritt says protecting the right to vote is fundamental.

Supporters say the measure will supplement national voting rights legislation and comes amid calls to federalize elections.

“It is clear that states no longer can wait,” Sen. Harold Jones said. “The time to act is now.”

Republicans in Congress are currently pushing legislation that would set certain federal election standards.