Georgia Democrats propose legislation to restrict ICE activity

ATLANTA — Four Georgia Democratic State Senators have introduced a package of bills that would restrict immigration enforcement actions here in the Peach State, amid controversy over ICE actions in other cities.

“It’s time to unmask ICE,” State Sen. Kim Jackson (D-Stone Mountain) declared during a Tuesday afternoon news conference at the state capitol. “People should be able to be legal observers watching ICE do their business and not be under fear or threat of death.”

The announcement of legislation to curb U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement action comes after an ICE agent killed a woman in Minneapolis, sparking national outrage.

“So much of the package that we’re offering today is in response and saying ‘ICE, this is not ok,’” Jackson said. “There needs to be accountability, we need to be able to see your faces, to know who you are, and fundamentally we want to be able to stay safe.”

Jackson’s bill would prohibit ICE agents from wearing masks during their operations, and it would require them to have clear identification at all times. Democrats also put forward a bill to prevent ICE operations in places like schools and churches, and a bill that would allow private citizens to sue ICE for misconduct. A fourth bill would require the governor’s approval before Georgia National Guard troops could be used to assist ICE.

Many Republicans remain unconvinced.

“Thinking that you’re going to drop legislation to solve what you don’t understand is reckless and irresponsible,” said Republican State Sen. Randy Robertson (R-Catula).