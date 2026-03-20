Georgia Court of Appeals rules on disputed Fulton County elections board seats

FULTON COUNTY, GA — The Georgia Court of Appeals has issued a ruling in a dispute over appointments to the Fulton County elections board.

The case centered on whether commissioners are required to appoint whomever the Republican Party nominates.

In August 2025, a federal judge ordered the Fulton County Board of Commissioners to seat two Republican-nominated individuals despite earlier efforts by commissioners to block the appointments. A lower court had also ruled that the county must appoint Julie Adams and Jason Frazier.

Friday’s ruling by the Court of Appeals clarifies that Fulton County commissioners have discretion in appointing eligible board members nominated by political parties.

The legal fight has drawn attention because it raises questions about the role of political parties in local election boards and the authority of county commissioners.