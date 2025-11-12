Local

Georgia college announces its first graduate program

Students and faculty participate in the traditional "gauntlet of congratulations" after the Georgia Gwinnett College Spring 2025 commencement ceremony at the GGC convocation center May 10, 2025, in Lawrenceville, Georgia. (David Tulis/GGC Special)
By WSB Radio News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Georgia Gwinnett College announces it’s first graduate program-- a Master of Arts in Teaching in Secondary Education.

“The MAT degree will open additional opportunities for our current students and alumni, as well as provisionally certified teachers,” said Dr. Angie Jasper, dean of GGC’s School of Education.

Dr. Chavondra Mills, Senior Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs at Georgia Gwinnett College says this comes at a critical time as we have a teacher shortage.

“Our introduction of this program is a direct response to that shortage,” Mills explains. “We want to make sure that we have master level certified teachers available within our region.”

The plan is to launch the program in the spring of 2027.

