Georgia childcare providers await guidance on possible federal scholarship changes

ATLANTA — Georgia childcare providers are waiting for guidance from the federal government on possible changes to a scholarship program that helps low-income families pay for care.

Mindy Binderman, executive director of the Georgia Early Education Alliance for Ready Students, says uncertainty around federal funding has created anxiety for both providers and families.

“Right now childcare providers are experiencing a good deal of uncertainty, and frankly they’ve experienced uncertainty in federal funding throughout the last year,” Binderman said.

While Georgia has not been directly impacted by a federal funding freeze, providers and state officials say they are still waiting for guidance. Binderman says payments in Georgia are currently continuing.

“We are unaware right now of anything that is delaying payments here in Georgia,” she said.

More than 51,000 Georgia children are supported by the scholarships, and more than half of the state’s roughly 4,200 childcare providers accept them. Binderman says any funding freeze or slowdown would have immediate consequences.

“It is a really critical support for these working families that rely on childcare so that they can go to work and earn a living,” she said. “If indeed a freeze were to occur or any kind of slowdown were to occur, that impacts how they can pay bills that are coming due, pay the salaries of the teachers, and still provide good care.”

Binderman says providers and families are hopeful official guidance will come soon, adding that access to quality early education helps children read at grade level and graduate from high school.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.