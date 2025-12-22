Georgia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association releases holiday gift ideas for loved ones

ATLANTA — The Georgia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association released some holiday gift ideas for loved ones living with the disease.

Georgia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association official Leslie Holland says the holiday season is often overwhelming for those living with Alzheimer’s, and knowing your family member’s disease progression is key to knowing what to buy.

“In the early stages, its really about items that help the person living with the disease to remember things and some to help with everyday tasks,” said Holland.

In later stages she says things that stimulate the senses and provide comfort are important. She also suggests getting gifts for caregivers that help alleviate their stress, including gift cards or books.

According to the CDC, Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia.