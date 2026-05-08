Georgia businesses feel pressure on costs as gas prices continue to rise

ATLANTA — Georgia businesses are continuing to feel the impact of rising gas prices as fuel costs continue to climb across the state.

Georgia Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Chris Clark said many companies were already struggling with the effects of tariffs and inflation.

“This is a hit,” Clark said. “We’re hearing that this is not going to go down any time soon.”

Clark said ongoing economic uncertainty is also weighing on business growth and planning.

The spike in gas prices is also affecting metro Atlanta businesses that rely heavily on transportation.

Charity Burnside, owner of A Caring Touch Transportation, previously said her company has been forced to raise prices due to fuel costs.

“We have to pass that on to our customers,” Burnside said.

Georgia’s gas prices remain lower than the national average due in part to Gov. Brian Kemp’s suspension of the state gas tax, which currently provides a 33-cent break at the pump.

The suspension is set to end May 19, though Gov. Kemp has the option to extend it.

Earlier this week, AAA reported the statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline at $4.04, an increase of nearly 14 cents from the previous day.

In metro Atlanta, prices vary by county, with Forsyth County at $4.24 per gallon, Fulton County at $4.22 and DeKalb County averaging $4.16, according to AAA.