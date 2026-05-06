Georgia drivers hit with highest gas prices since summer 2022

ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices have climbed past four dollars a gallon for the first time since the summer of 2022, as families and businesses continue feeling the impact of the conflict in the Middle East.

Triple A reports the statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline sits at $4.04 as of Wednesday morning. That marks an increase of nearly 14 cents from this time one day earlier.

Drivers across metro Atlanta are paying even more depending on where they live. Triple A reports Forsyth County has the highest average in the metro area at $4.24 a gallon. Fulton County sits at $4.22, while DeKalb County averages $4.16.

One local resident described the strain rising gas prices are putting on families.

“Having to choose between gas and food, that’s a very hard decision,” the resident said.

Another driver added, “It definitely hits the pocketbook.”

The spike in prices is also impacting metro Atlanta businesses.

Charity Burnside, owner of A Caring Touch Transportation, said her company, which transports seniors to and from doctors appointments, has been forced to raise prices because of fuel costs.

“We have to pass that on to our customers,” Burnside said.

Burnside said the increase in prices has slowed business and made it difficult to hire additional drivers.

“You’re really stretched thin, so I’m driving the van at the moment because I cannot hire someone to take on driving the van because we need more people to book services and the gas prices are too high,” Burnside said.

Burnside also said some customers are avoiding booking rides because of the higher costs.

“People are not wanting to book these rides and they are missing their doctor appointments because of us having to raise our prices to be able to pay for gas,” Burnside said.

Another local resident said, “I have no choice if I want a ride, I’ve got to pay right; so I need a raise.”

Georgia’s gas prices remain lower than the national average because of Governor Brian Kemp’s suspension of the state gas tax. The suspension currently provides a 33-cent break at the pump.

That suspension is set to end May 19. Governor Kemp has the option to extend it, but has not indicated whether he plans to do so.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story.