Georgia business leaders raise concerns as partial government shutdown impacts Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — Georgia’s business community is raising concerns as the partial government shutdown continues to impact operations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Hours-long security wait times and frustrated travelers at the world’s busiest airport are among the issues leaders say could hurt business.

Georgia Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Chris Clark says he is closely monitoring the situation and has been in regular communication with the state’s congressional delegation, urging them to reach a resolution.

“We have been very clear with the members of our congressional delegation that we need to come to a solution to this quickly,” Clark said.

Clark says it is not fair for Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents to work without pay during the shutdown.

“We’ve hit them twice, we’ve hit them in October, and now we’re hitting them again. It’s just not fair,” Clark said.

Clark also says the impact of the shutdown is especially concerning as Atlanta prepares to host the FIFA World Cup in less than three months.

“It’s vitally important, you’ve got people that are stranded at the airports all over the country right now, and it’s not fair for these hard working Georgians that show up everyday and not get paid,” Clark said.

Clark says he remains confident the shutdown will be resolved before the World Cup but warns the effects could linger.

“I have faith and confidence that we will rectify it before FIFA gets here, but I do think the impact from it could linger for a while particularly if we’ve got these increased fuel prices,” Clark said.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.