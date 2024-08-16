Georgia Bulldogs bobblehead unveiled at National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum online store

ATLANTA — New bobbleheads celebrating the Georgia Bulldogs recent No. 1 rankings for the Preseason AP Top 25 Rankings and the AFCA Coaches Poll are now available at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store.

“We’re excited to unveil this first-of-its-kind Top 25 Ranking Bobblehead Series in conjunction with the start of the 2024 college football season,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said.

This comes after the Bulldogs were recently ranked No. 1 in the Preseason AP Top 25 Rankings and the AFCA Coaches Poll.

According to officials, the bobblehead features Hairy Dawg wearing a red Georgia football jersey and holding a football. Hairy Dawg is the costumed mascot for the University of Georgia.

University of Georgia Bulldogs new bobblehead (National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum/National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)

The bobbleheads are expected to ship in December are cost $40 with an additional flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

The Bulldogs will take on Clemson in the Aflac Kickoff Game on Saturday, Aug. 31st at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“This bobblehead will be the perfect way for Georgia fans to track the team’s ranking each week for many seasons to come and a great way for fans, alumni, students, faculty, and staff to show off their school pride all year long,” Sklar said.

The bobbleheads are now available in the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store and can be purchased by clicking here.