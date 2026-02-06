Georgia bill targets high school athlete name, image and likeness deals

ATLANTA — A new piece of legislation being considered under the Gold Dome would require contracts for high school student athletes who make money off their name, image, and likeness (NIL) to expire once they graduate.

Supporters say the bipartisan bill is aimed at protecting student athletes. State Rep. Dewey McClain, a former Atlanta Falcons player, says the measure would put safeguards in place as NIL deals continue to expand.

“The genie is already out of the bottle; so what we’re trying to do is put guard rails on the genie,” McClain said.

Under the proposal, any NIL contracts signed while a student is in high school would become void upon graduation, requiring new agreements if athletes continue competing at the college or professional level.

“We don’t want anyone to take advantage of anyone; so therefore, if you take care of it in high school once you get to college it’s got to be redone over,” McClain said.

Representative Brent Cox, another supporter of the legislation, says the bill is designed to prevent long-term financial consequences for athletes.

“That way they’re not held hostage in college or even at the professional level where a ton of the money they would make would continue to go on indefinitely without sunsets and that’s something that we’re trying to stop from happening,” Cox said.

According to the Georgia High School Association, only about 100 high school student athletes in the state currently have NIL deals.

Opponents of the legislation argue that any money involved in high school sports puts students at risk of exploitation.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.