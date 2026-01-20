Georgia becomes ninth state to opt into program established by Big Beautiful Bill

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has opted into the federal program established by the Big Beautiful Bill, ninth state to do so.

It allows taxpayers to contribute up to $1,700 to a state-approved scholarship organization, which will distribute the money to eligible students for private school or other educational material.

“This is we trust Georgians to know best how to spend their tax dollars. We also trust families to make the best decisions for their child’s education,” Gov. Kemp said.

Critics however, are worried that the program will divert tax dollars away from public schools.