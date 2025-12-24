Georgia-based Aflac gives update on security breach impacting millions of people

ATLANTA — There are new details about a cyber security incident involving Georgia-based AFLAC earlier this year that impacted millions of people.

The company says based on a review of potentially impacted files, it has determined the personal information associated with approximately 22.6 million individuals was involved.

Aflac says it’s in the process of notifying those affected.

The insurance giant first disclosed the cyber security incident in June, but says it was contained within hours.

The company says it’s not aware of any fraudulent use of any personal information and its systems were not affected by ransomware.