Georgia among lowest states for binge drinking, new survey finds

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — As football season brings more social gatherings and alcohol consumption, a new survey shows Georgia ranks among the lowest states for binge drinking.

According to data reviewed by Wellbrook Recovery, Georgia ranks ninth lowest in the nation, with 15.7% of adults reporting binge drinking. North Dakota topped the list at 23.9%, which is higher than the national average.

The study analyzed information from the CDC and Mental Health America, focusing on data tied to drug and alcohol treatment programs.

Researchers define “binge drinking” as consuming four or more drinks for women, or five or more drinks for men, on a single occasion within the past 30 days.

